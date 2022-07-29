Job Announcement - Appellate Federal Defender

ASSISTANT FEDERAL DEFENDER (APPELLATE/RESEARCH & WRITING)

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota is accepting applications for an Assistant Federal Defender in our Bismarck, North Dakota branch office. Our office provides high-quality representation to people charged with federal crimes who cannot afford to hire an attorney. We operate under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act, 18 U.S.C. § 3006A.

Position Description: The applicant primarily will be responsible for preparing briefs, motions, and petitions for rehearing or certiorari in the United States District Courts for the Districts of North Dakota and South Dakota and United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. The applicant will present oral arguments in the United States Court of Appeals and may handle post-conviction matters in the district court subject to the needs of the office. Additionally, this position provides research and writing assistance to other Assistant Defenders representing clients at the district court level. Attorneys in our office may not engage in the private practice of law.

Qualifications: Required: (1) graduation from an accredited law school; (2) admission to practice in good standing before the highest court of a state or the District of Columbia; (3) admission to practice to the state bar of North Dakota Bar within a year of beginning employment; and (4) US citizenship or work authorization.

Above all applicants must have a commitment to the representation of indigent accused. The job requires exceptional research and writing ability and a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with other attorneys and to communicate effectively and collegially with clients, colleagues, and court and agency personnel.

Salary and Benefits: The salary range is commensurate with experience within a range of $70,821-166,173. The position is full-time with federal benefits, including health and life insurance, retirement, and the Thrift Savings Plan. Salary is paid bi-weekly and only by direct deposit. A final offer of employment is subject to funding and a background check.

How to Apply: Apply by emailing a letter of interest, resume, three references, and a recent writing sample in a single pdf document to SDX_JOBS@fd.org. The position is open until filled with priority consideration for applications received by August 26, 2022.

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities encouraged to apply.

FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota

Jason J. Tupman

Federal Public Defender

Telephone: (605) 330-4489

Fax: (605) 330-4499

Email: SDX_JOBS@fd.org

Vacancy Announcement: July 27, 2022