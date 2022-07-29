Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,351 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Blinken’s Travel to New York City for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City August 1 to deliver remarks and participate in meetings at the Nuclear-Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference, which will take place at United Nations during the month of August.  In these meetings, Secretary Blinken will focus on reaffirming the U.S. commitment to the Nuclear-Nonproliferation Treaty and strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime for future generations.

For updates, follow @StateISN on Twitter.

You just read:

Secretary of State Blinken’s Travel to New York City for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.