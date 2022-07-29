Secretary of State Blinken’s Travel to New York City for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City August 1 to deliver remarks and participate in meetings at the Nuclear-Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference, which will take place at United Nations during the month of August. In these meetings, Secretary Blinken will focus on reaffirming the U.S. commitment to the Nuclear-Nonproliferation Treaty and strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime for future generations.

