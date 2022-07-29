According to Latest Research by Reports and Data, Hydroquinone Market Growing Demand from the Polymer Industry Till 2027

Reports And Data

Hydroquinone Market Size – USD 3.52 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Changing lifestyle trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydroquinone market is expected to reach USD 5.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for hydroquinone amongst end-user industries.

Hydroquinone finds usage in several applications, mostly owing to its capability as a water-soluble reducing agent and is used in several solutions meant for developing photographs. Also, it is used in the production of rubber antioxidants, and dyes, among others. Also, hydroquinone finds application as a stabilizer in varnishes, paints, oils, and motor fuels.

Growing demand for hydroquinone in the cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the market. It is utilized in cosmetics as an antioxidant. Moreover, hydroquinone may be implemented as a stabilizer that impedes the polymerization process of the adhesive present in artificial nails. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted hydroquinone as an OTC (over-the-counter) skin bleaching agent intended to lighten patches of darkened skin.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, the polymerization inhibitor held a substantial market share in the year 2019.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 7.6% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, rubber contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 5.3% in the forecast period. Hydroquinone is used in the production of antioxidants for the processing of rubber. Rubber plays a significant role in several industries comprising automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other industries. The continuous growth in these industries is, in turn, fuelling the demand for rubber and hence the demand for hydroquinone.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is due to the growing demand for hydroquinone in countries such as China and India, due to the growth of the end-user industries including rubber, paints & coatings, and cosmetics industries, among others.

Key participants include Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Hiahang Industry Company Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Honeywell International PLC, YanCheng FengYang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanxi Jin-Jin Chemical Co. Ltd., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., and Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., among others.

The Hydroquinone market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Intermediate

Antioxidant

Polymerization Inhibitor

Photosensitive Chemical

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cosmetics

Polymers

Paints & Adhesives

Rubber

Others

Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions covered in the global Hydroquinone market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Hydroquinone market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Hydroquinone market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between Forecast Period?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Hydroquinone market?

