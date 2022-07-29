Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Market to be Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Blood Cancer and Rising Demand for Stem Cell Transplantation; Market to Grow with a Substantial CAGR Over 2021 – 2029

Key Companies Covered in the Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Market Research Report by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., CSG-BIO Company, Inc. (CellSave), CBR Systems, Inc., Pluristem Inc., Global Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord, LLC, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network (OPTN), by the United States Department of Health & Human Services, during the period January and June 2022, a total of 20663 transplants were performed in the United States, whereas 10286 donors were recovered during the same period. Further, as of 19th of July 2022, a total of 105980 candidates are in the waiting list to perform different types of transplants. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the European Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), in the year 2019, the total number of HCT performed in Europe was 48512, which included 43581 first time HCT and 4931 re/additional transplants.

Research Nester examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required for the growth of ‘ Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HPSCT) Market ’ between the years 2021 and 2029. The key industrial insights provided in the report gives a better idea about the market overview to the readers regarding the existing scenario in the market. The report further includes in-depth market analysis in five major regions, i.e., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, including the current and future industry trends, innovations, and challenges, along with strategies that will help industry players to attain their business targets.

A research conducted by Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT) estimated that in 2019, nearly 1.5 million HSCTs were performed globally. Over the last two decades, hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) has seen rapid expansion to become the standard of care for many patients with congenital or acquired disorders of the hematopoietic system or with chemo- radio- or, immuno- sensitive malignancies, such as lymphoma, leukemia, solid tumors, and others. Diseases, such as blood cancer (leukemia, and lymphoma), auto-immune diseases, immunodeficiency, and genetic disorders are growing in number around the world. In 2020, according to a report by the International Agency of Research on Cancer (IARC), on a global scale, out of every 100,000 individuals, 336,669 individuals were suffering from leukemia, 64,067 with Hodgkin lymphoma, and 399,610 with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hematopoietic stem cells have the potency to produce more blood cells, i.e., red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Based on these factors, the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029.

Moreover, growing adoption of stem cell transplants across the medical industry is also expected to drive the market growth. For instance, as of 2017, over 20,000 stem cell transplants, annually, were performed for hematologic malignancies in the United States, out of which, approximately 60% were allogeneic and 40% were autologous. Furthermore, the growing awareness amongst people regarding early diagnosis of rare diseases, along with the adoption of advanced treatment methods, and growing healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the market growth.

Geographically, the global hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HPSCT) market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America held the leading market share in the year 2021 and is further projected to garner the largest market share during the forecast period. High prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in the region is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In the United States, about 60,650 cases of leukemia were reported in 2021, as per data by the American Cancer Society, out of which, 20,050 cases were of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Further, in 2018, a total of 22,729 hematopoietic cell transplants (HCTs) were performed in the United States, as reported to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). This number grew to 23,073 in 2019.

Further, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of growing incidences of blood cancer, along with rising health awareness amongst the people. According to ‘GLOBOCAN 2020’ report by the IARC, a number of 2,41,270 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 31,742 Hodgkin lymphoma were reported in Asia. Moreover, the increasing disposable income in the region is also estimated to propel the market growth.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) market is segmented by disease indication into lymphoproliferative disorders, leukemia, and non-malignant disorders. The leukemia segment is further divided into acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphatic leukemia (ALL), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and others. Amongst these segments, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) segment is projected to display a moderate revenue during the forecast period, backed by the rising prevalence of the disease type. For instance, it has been observed that AML makes up to about 30% of all leukemia cases amongst adults and that the average age of diagnosis of the disease is at around 68.

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) market is also segmented on the basis of transplant type into allogeneic and autologous. Amongst these segments, the allogeneic transplant segment generated the largest market share in the year 2021 and is further projected to attain a significant market revenue during the forecast period. The major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the segment is the numerous benefits associated with the process, which include the formation of a new immune system in patients undergoing this transplant type after the donated cells are engrafted into the body of the patient. Further, the autologous segment is projected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, backed by the rising availability of donors for this type of transplantation process and for the surge in the number of transplantation process by using this type. For instance, in the other statistics by the EBMT, the total number of allogeneic and autologous transplants performed in the year 2019 in Europe reached 19798 and 28714 respectively.

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) market is segmented on the basis of application.

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Market, Segmentation by Application

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant (PBSCT)

Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

Cord Blood Transplant (CBT)

Some of the prominent players and their company profiling included in the report are Lonza Group Ltd., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., CSG-BIO Company, Inc. (CellSave), CBR Systems, Inc., Pluristem Inc., Global Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord, LLC, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, and others. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.





