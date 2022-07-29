2022 Rebate News

Thanks to one lucky South Carolinian’s Mega Millions lottery winnings, South Carolina received additional tax revenues in 2018. In 2019, the South Carolina General Assembly voted to return these extra funds to South Carolina taxpayers by issuing $50 Individual Income Tax rebate checks to those who qualify.
How do I know if I have at least a $50 tax liability?
Review a copy of your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return to determine if you qualify.
Original returns (SC1040): If Line 15 - (Line 21 + Line 22) is $50 or more, you qualify
Amended returns (SC1040X): If Line 14 - Line 11 is $50 or more, you qualify
What if I'm married or recently separated? Did we each receive a rebate?
Review your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return to see which filing status you and your spouse used.
Married filing jointly: Married taxpayers who filed jointly and meet the eligibility requirements receive one $50 rebate check. The check is issued with both spouses' names, as listed on the return.
If you and your spouse have separated since filing your 2018 return, you still only receive one $50 rebate check with both spouses' names. We cannot split the rebate check for you, and both individuals listed will need to endorse the check before it is cashed.
Married, filing separately: Married taxpayers who filed separately (two separate returns) can receive a $50 rebate check for each return that meets the eligibility requirements. If both returns are eligible, each spouse will receive a $50 rebate check.
What if my rebate check was late? Will interest be added to my check?
No, rebate checks are not eligible for added interest.
Is the $50 rebate taxable?
State tax refunds are not subject to South Carolina Income Tax. Accordingly, the $50 rebate will not be included in your SC taxable income in 2019. However, it may be handled differently for federal tax purposes. Learn more about federal taxes on state refunds in IRS Publication 525, available at irs.gov.
My family member filed a 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return but has since passed away. Did they receive a rebate check?
If the deceased taxpayer met the eligibility requirements, the rebate was mailed to the address we have on file for them. The check will be turned over to the surviving spouse or the person in charge of the deceased taxpayer’s estate. Please check with your bank for their requirements for accepting a check made out to a deceased taxpayer.
I never received my check. What do I do?
Looking for your $50 rebate check? If you were eligible but never received your $50 rebate, claim your rebate using the State Treasurer’s online
Unclaimed Property Search.
