Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size & Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 10.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2027.



The major driver in the horticulture-led lighting market is the increase in disposable income of developing countries. Many consumers are relying on homegrown fruits and vegetables. This increases demand for greenhouses vertical and indoor farms. Also, horticulture lighting is energy efficient and the energy consumption is less than regular farming.





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the greenhouse segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Horticulture LED Lighting market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

As per the crop type, the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Horticulture LED Lighting market from 2022 to 2027

Samsung, Waveform Lighting LLC, Philips, LumiGrow, Nichia, Bridgelux, Inc., Avnet, Nexsel, Illumitex, and SST Lighting, among others, are key players in the horticulture-led lighting market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/horticulture-led-lighting-market-3838





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Infrared (880 nm & 935 nm)

Red (660 nm)

Blue (470 nm)

Red + White (600 to 700 nm)

Others



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Fruits & Vegetable

Floriculture

Cannabis

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Greenhouses

Vertical Farms

Indoor Farms



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

