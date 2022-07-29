Increasing Demand for Methyl Acrylate in The Paints & Coating Applications are Booming Industry Across the Globe to 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Methyl Acrylate Market Market Size USD 314.7 Million in 2018, Growth at a CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global methyl acrylate market is forecast to reach USD 505.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Methyl Acrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with an arid odor. Acrylic acid methyl ester is another commercial name of this chemical compound. Methyl acrylate is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating & water-based coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, paper coating, surface coating, and flocculant in waste-water treatment processes are some of its chemical applications. The low temperature flexibility, good water resistance, and sunlight resistance to the latex paint formulations make it highly preferable for the construction coating & painting applications. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, adhesives, plastic film formulation, food packaging, acrylate fiber and paper coating applications, are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and continuous expansion of the textile & leather industries coupled with the extensive demand for the this chemical compound as a solvent and reagent in various industry verticals, especially in regions like India and China.

Top Companies- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Solventis, Dow Chemical Company, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical Co Ltd., and Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Methyl acrylate is a synthetic chemical compound to be used in the direct solvent and are widely used in the direct chemical formulations. Specialty coating, paper coating, surface coating, paint, varnishes, lacquers, finishing resin, plastic film formulation are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2027 growing with a rate of 5.6% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Chemical reagent segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period. Methyl Acrylate is used as a chemical reagent in various chemical formulations such as the synthesis of many pharmaceutical intermediates.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing segment is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Textile & Leather Industries

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Methyl Acrylate market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Methyl Acrylate market.

The global Methyl Acrylate market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

