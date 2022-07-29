Dental Caries Detectors Market Size to hit US$ 629.28 Million by 2030 | Future Trends, Size, Opportunities, Share, Outlook and Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental caries detectors market is expected to clock ~US$ 629.28 million by 2030 owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements states Growth Plus Reports

Growth Drivers

The rate of increase in the aging population is a direct indication of an increase in deteriorating health. Poor oral health is one such case. Inability to maintain proper oral health due to aging or underlying illness increases the burden. This makes caries detection more important and boosts the global caries detector market. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, children in low- and middle-income countries are more likely to have cavities than children in high-income households. This is due to poor living conditions and inadequate access to oral health services and education. Therefore, this factor drives the global dental caries detectors market.

The global dental caries detectors market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – type, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

The global dental caries detectors market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories:

Fiber Optic Transillumination Caries Detectors

Laser Fluorescent Caries Detectors

Although, due to the high precision these devices offer, laser fluorescent caries detectors hold the largest market share. Laser fluorescence is a widely recognized method of detecting dental caries with an accuracy of 90% or higher. It is less invasive than X-rays and is less harmful to patients, the fiber optic transillumination caries detector segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period due to its relatively new status as a caries detection technology. The market is growing rapidly with the development of near-infrared transillumination and fiber optic transillumination for digital imaging.

Excerpts from ‘By End-User Segmentation

The hospital segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as hospitals are the main center of assessment and diagnosis of all diseases and provide more advanced treatment techniques. Hospitals are able to afford expensive medical devices because of the great capital and huge return on investments. Also, the greater number of patient footfall is one of the factors that makes the hospital the dominant segment in dental caries detectors market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global dental caries detectors market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is expected to dominate the global dental caries detectors market. This growth is expected to continue at a significant rate over the next few years. This is due to the large population of the elderly, the development of medical infrastructure, the establishment of reimbursement policies, the presence of key market players, and advances in preventive and restorative dentistry. In addition, according to the American Dental Association, 85% of Americans value dental health and consider oral health to be an important aspect of overall care. The combination of all these factors makes North America the most promising and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are emerging markets with well-developed medical infrastructure and facilities. These countries are currently focused on becoming leaders in R&D activities. Attributes such as favorable government policies, investment by key players, and rising demand for these products are paving the way for the growth of the caries detector market in Asia Pacific region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the dental caries detectors market are:

Dentsply Sirona

DentLight Inc

Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc

Kavo Dental

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Air Techniques, Inc

Acteon Group

Centrix Inc

Ortek Therapeutics Inc

AdDent, Inc

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 285 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 629.28 million Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 9.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, End-user Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Dental Caries Detectors Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

Fiber Optic Transillumination Caries Detector

Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector

By End-user Outlook

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

