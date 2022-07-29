Global Nanodiagnostics Market Size – Forecasts to 2027
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nanodiagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 14.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The nanodiagnostics market is largely driven by the heavy investment by private and public entities in the development of novel nanodiagnostics tools, greater sensitivity of nanomaterials, cost-effectiveness, and highly targeted detection capabilities of nanodiagnostic applications.
Key Market Insights
- As per the nanomaterials outlook, the polymeric segment is expected to be the largest segment in the nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the type outlook, the in vitro diagnostics & nano biomarker screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- NanoDiagnostic Technology LLC, NanoDx, Nano Diagnostics, LLC., Nano4 Global, Lda, nanoComposix, Luminex Corporation, NanoHybrids, EMSL Analytical, Inc., DMI, MagArray, and T2 Biosystems, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the nanodiagnostics market
Nanomaterials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Polymeric
- Metallic
- Others
Type Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- In Vivo Imaging
- In Vitro Diagnostics & Nano Biomarker Screening
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Cancer Diagnosis
- Neurodegenerative Disorders Testing
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
