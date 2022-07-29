Insect Growth Regulators Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 1.35 Billion at CAGR of 6.3% By 2026

Reports And Data

Insect Growth Regulators Market Increasing demand for environment-friendly crop protection products is propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Insect Growth Regulators Market is forecast to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These insecticides are special products that are used in agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors for protection against pest attacks.

The market for such pesticides is influenced by the rising utilization of environment-friendly insect growth regulators. These insecticides are mixed with other products to slow the rate of pesticide resistance developed among insects and is booming the market growth. The insecticides mimic hormones in young insects and interfere with the growth, development, and the metamorphosis process of insects. Farmers are using safer alternatives for harmful pesticides for application in livestock and farmlands.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth, while factors such as the critical effects of these insecticides add limitations in market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the insect growth regulators market owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of such organic farming techniques.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Agriculture sector held the largest market share of 44.0% in the year 2018. Farmers are adopting safer alternatives for harmful pesticides for application in livestock and farmlands. Globally growing usage of environment-friendly pesticides for crop production is expected to be a factor which is driving market growth.

The aerosol form segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since it is easier to use compared to that of bait or liquid. It also allows easier application in areas such as joints, small openings, crevices, and cracks.

Chitin synthesis inhibitors products held the largest market share of 40.3% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of pesticides owing to the ever-growing agriculture sector, along with the food and beverage industry in this region because of the growing population. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of these organic pesticides because of its low-cost labor, and rising awareness of bio-degradable, non-polluting, and non-persistent pesticides, which is encouraging the growth of the market of IGRs.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the insect growth regulators market. The manufacturing and consumption of these kind of pesticides have shifted from North America to Asia.

Key participants Bayer AG, Central Life Sciences, Control Solutions, Inc., McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Valent U.S.A LLC, Nufarm Limited, Russell IPM, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta AG, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, among others.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Chitin synthesis inhibitors

Juvenile hormone analogs and mimics

Anti-juvenile hormone agents

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Aerosol

Liquid

Bait

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

