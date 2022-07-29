Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market to Reach at $4,890.6 Million By 2026 | VISY, BALL CORPORATION

Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market

Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market by Food Type, Product Type, and Material : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging has now become an indispensable part of our day to day life. The principal requirement for packaging is to protect food products from outside influences and damage along with maintaining high level of freshness and taste. Food packaging helps in retardation of product deterioration, retainment of the beneficial effects of processing, helps in extension of shelf-life, and increasing and maintaining the quality and safety of food. Advancements in food packaging play a significant role from food logistics to maintain freshness. However, rise in need for packaging technology to balance food protection with critical issues, including material and energy costs, increased environmental and social and consciousness, disposal solid waste, and strict regulations on pollutants is the need of an hour. The design and construction of packaging plays a major role in determining the shelf life of a food product. As a result, right selection of materials for packaging and associated technologies plays a vital role in maintenance of product quality and freshness during storage and distribution. Materials that have traditionally been used in food packaging include paper and paperboards, textiles, wood, and plastics. In addition, different varieties of plastics have been introduced in both flexible and rigid forms. Convenience plays a vital role for the selection of packaging for the fresh food. Features such as handling, ease of access, easy disposal; product visibility and reseal- ability plays a vital role for the selection of materials.

The Europe fresh food packaging market size was valued at $3,718.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,890.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. The vegetable segment leads in terms of Europe fresh food packaging market share and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

European countries have witnessed strong demand for fresh fruits & vegetables owing to paradigm shift toward organic variant and introduction of packaging that enhances shelf life. For 2018, vegetables and fruits accounted for 14% of the total value of the European Union agricultural production. According to Eurostat, fruits & vegetables are prominent agricultural products in the European countries, with an annual output value exceeding €57 billion in 2018 with vegetables leading the market share. Europe has placed a comprehensive support system, especially through the regulatory framework, to strengthen regional produce and support stakeholders in the agricultural sector. Increase in in fresh food production along with favorable government norms that augment the growth of the fresh fruits & vegetables market which in turn, drives the fresh food packaging market growth in the region.

Consumers now-a-days are more concerned toward their health and shift their preference toward healthier, tastier, and fresh vegetables. The industry is undergoing radical change with consumer shifting focus toward more exotic, tasty, and value-added products, and fresh smart packaging plays a significant role to speed up the supply chain so that produce can be delivered in a better condition.

The Europe fresh food packaging market is segmented based on food type, product type, material type, and country. Based on food type, the market is classified into fruits, vegetables, and salads. Based on product type, the market is studied across into flexible film, roll stock, bags, sacks, flexible paper, corrugated box, wooden boxes, tray, and clamshell. Based on material, the market is categorized into plastics, wood, paper, textile and others. The Europe fresh food packaging market is studied across Spain, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, and rest of Europe.

The key players during the Europe fresh food packaging market analysis includes Sonoco Products Company, Hayssen, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Visy, Ball Corporation, Mondi Group, and International Paper Company.

Key Findings of The Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market :

The plastic segment was the highest contributor to the Europe fresh food packaging market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

The clamshell and flexible paper segment is expected to grow with above average CAGR during the forecast period

In 2018, based on product type, corrugated boxes accounted for about 11.5% of the Europe fresh food packaging market share and is expected to growth at the CAGR of 2.7%.

Consumption of rigid packaging material is forecasted to be around 1,674 KT at the end of forecast period growing with the CAGR of 2.7%

In 2018, based on country, Italy accounted for a leading market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 3.3% throughout the forecast period.

Rest of Europe accounted for about 28.6% of the market in 2018 from a growth perspective, France and rest of Europe are the two potential markets, expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. At present, these two segments account for 41.5% of the market share.

