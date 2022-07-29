Introducing Mankind Media: The Go-To Deal Generation Service for Real Estate Agents
Marketing Agency Mankind Media helps real estate agents close deals during shifting real estate market by offering guaranteed closings.ST CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when many real estate agents are having trouble closing deals due to the shifting real estate market, Ontario-based marketing agency Mankind Media offers a solution that guarantees results. Founded by Christian Betancourt, himself a licenced real estate agent, the company provides a robust set of services to meet the needs of clients.
Rising interest rates are having a drastic impact on real estate transactions. Agents everywhere are struggling to close deals because homes are just not selling like they have done in the past. This creates issues, not just for the real estate agents themselves, but also for the ripple effect that it’s having on the economy.
While most companies offer lead generation services, Mankind Media goes above and beyond by extending its services to pre-qualified sellers and buyers, not just leads. Also offered is coaching, and guaranteed closings—if a closing does not happen, it’s free.
“We cracked the code” Betancourt stated, “It took us hundreds of thousands of dollars to understand what it really takes to close deals at scale”.
“We actually sell closings. Our clients pay for closings only, not leads,” says Betancourt. “There’s a great deal of mistrust out there for marketing companies in the real estate industry, and many real estate agents are looking for something different, something that works. That’s why we’ve upped the game and have adapted our services to meet the current demand. These are the times when agents need us the most!”
The company currently employs over 20 people in the US and Canada consisting of a marketing team, a call center, client success managers, a sales team, and other support team members. Providing real estate agents with pre-qualified buyers and sellers, coaching and guaranteed closings from their local area, Mankind generates prospects for them by leveraging the power of digital marketing and paid advertising such as Google. Because of the many variables to get the deals done, however, Betancourt cautions that their service is best for real estate agents that have experience and are already closing deals from other sources.
“We are truly unique in this industry,” concludes Betancourt. “We like to differentiate ourselves by the way we treat clients, our integrity, and unbeatable service offerings.”
For more information about Mankind Media, visit the website at www.mankind.biz.
About Mankind Media
Mankind Media founder and CEO has embraced an entrepreneurial lifestyle since his early twenties. He worked in a number of sales and marketing jobs, including revenue planning, forecasting, and marketing campaigns, all of which helped him create the foundation of what one day would become Mankind Media.
A real estate marketing agency that offers guaranteed closings, the agency is now a renowned 7-figure business, employing 20+ people across Canada, the US, and overseas.
Christian Betancourt
Mankind Media
+1 (647) 494-6400
christian@mankind.biz