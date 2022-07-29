Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2022 – 2028 : Rising deployment or connected devices in retail stores

Market Size – USD 919.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 44.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global augmented reality in retail market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 18.05 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for augmented reality in retail can be attributed to increasing growth of the e-Commerce industry. The e-Commerce industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to high Internet speed, increasing smartphone penetration, easy accessibility to such platforms, convenience for customers to shop from any place and at any time, and others. Augmented reality enables e-Commerce customers to virtually experience the products while shopping, which helps to build brand engagement. For instance, “See It In Your Space” and “Try Before You Buy” augmented reality are quite popular with e-Commerce customers. The fashion and beauty industry provides customers “Try Before You Buy” augmented reality features, thereby enabling them to experience the look of the product on themselves before making a purchase.

Growing demand for personalized retail products is garnering significant traction in the retail industry, and augmented reality plays an essential role in bridging any gaps related to changing preferences. Providing a custom-made product takes a considerable amount of time and the final output depends on a customer’s specific requirement or perception. Augmented reality in retail assists in eliminating such issues by enabling generation of virtual versions of the product to be personalized. For instance, Nike’s Makers’ Experience merges object tracking, augmented reality, and projection technology (deploying Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence), along with digital signage to allow a custom-made design to overlay on sneakers.

Top Profiled in the Augmented Reality in Retail Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Blippar

• PTC

• Wikitude GmbH

• ViewAR GmbH

• Apple Inc

• Augment, Zugara Inc

• Google

• Marxent Labs

Market Segmentation:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Head Mounted Display

• Handheld Device

• Smart Augmented Reality Mirror

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Marker-based Augmented Reality

• Marker-less Augmented Reality

Retail Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Furniture

• Clothing

• Groceries

• Shoes

• Jewelry

• Toys

• Makeup

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

