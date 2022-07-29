Humic-based Biostimulants Market 2022 – 2028 : Growing focus on high crop yield is a factor for growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 471.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Decrease in arable land

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global humic-based biostimulants market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 1,037.5 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for humic-based biostimulants can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yield. Humic-based biostimulants find wide application in organic farming, greenhouse vegetable production, and horticulture. Humic-based biostimulants comprising humic and fulvic acid aid in stimulating plant growth, boosting plant height, increasing fresh/dry weight, and improving nutrient absorption. Humic-based biostimulants possess very high water-retentive capability, allowing easy accessibility of soil nutrients to plant roots for better yield.

The COVID-19 impact

Humic-based biostimulants industry was largely spared from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Any influence of the pandemic on the industry was due to reduction in production caused by labor shortage and product supply due to supply chain disruption. As the condition eased, demand for humic-based biostimulants resumed.

Top Profiled in the Humic-based Biostimulants Market Report:

• Haifa Group

• Bayer AG

• Koppert Biological Systems

• FMC Corporation

• Humintech GmbH

• Biolchim SpA

• UPL Limited

• PROMISOL

• Sikko Industries Ltd

• Valagro SpA

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Humic Acid

• Fulvic Acid

• Potassium Humate

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Powder

• Granules

• Liquid

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Foliar Treatment

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

