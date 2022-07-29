Global 1-Decanol Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘1-Decanol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 1-decanol market size is expected to grow to $290.39 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. Increased demand for personal care and household cleaning products due to COVID-19 impact contributed to the 1-decanol industry growth during the period.
The 1-Decanol market consists of sales of 1-decanol and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture 1-decanol. 1-Decanol is a chain of fatty alcohol that is colorless to light yellow viscous liquid and insoluble in water.
Global 1-Decanol Market Segments
The global 1-decanol market report is segmented:
By Type: Synthetic, Natural
By Application: Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents and Cleaners, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors and Fragrance, Others
By Geography: The global 1-decanol market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.
1-Decanol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 1-decanol market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 1-decanol market, 1-decanol market share, 1-decanol market segments and geographies, 1-decanol market players, 1-decanol market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK Oleo), Sasol, Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, P&G Chemicals, Berg + Schmidt, Cremer Oleo GmbH, and Global Green Chemicals Public.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
