Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oncology molecular diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The global oncology molecular diagnostic market size is expected to grow to $6.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the oncology molecular diagnostics industry growth.

The oncology molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostic instruments, kits, and reagents used for diagnosing cancers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce molecular diagnostic equipment for diagnosing cancer. Molecular diagnostics are tests that diagnose genetic information, proteins, or related molecules and provide health or disease information. This study is most usually performed on blood, saliva, or tumor tissue samples.

Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

The advanced technology in genomics is a key trend in the oncology molecular diagnostics market. Advancements in cancer genome sequencing technology, computational analysis, tumor models, and innovation of modern cancer research methods promote early detection of cancer and its mutation.

Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented:

By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Others

By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermic Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Chips and Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Leica Biosystems, Gen-Probe (Hologic), Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

