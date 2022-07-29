North America Aseptic Packaging Market Expected to Reach $11.4 Bn by 2031 | Growth, Analysis & Forecast

North America Aseptic Packaging Market Insight

North America aseptic packaging market size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.2%

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Aseptic Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Carton, Bags & Pouches, and Bottles & Cans), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, and Glass), Application (Beverages and Food), and End-User Industry (Retail and Food Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.



Food and beverages are packed at ultra-high temperature (UHT) in aseptic packaging for sterilizing or disinfecting the packaging individually, then fused and sealed under sterile atmosphere conditions to avoid contamination by viruses and bacteria. Sterilized cans, containers, cartons, and other types of packaging are made from materials, such as plastic, glass, cardboard, and metal. Aseptic packaging extends the shelf life of the packaged products. In addition, aseptic packaging is environmentally friendly.

Download PDF Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17628

The demand for aseptic containment systems has increased owing to the rise in the number of pharmaceutical businesses, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and hospitals. In addition, due to peoples’ growing awareness of health, demand for generic pharmaceuticals has surged in recent years. Furthermore, as governments globally place a greater emphasis on creating their own domestic healthcare infrastructure for research and development, the demand for aseptic containment systems has increased. Aseptic containment systems are expected to be in higher demand as a result of this aspect.

Fluctuating pricing of raw materials needed by the packaging industry, such as paper, polymer, board, steel, glass, and aluminum, as well as the high cost of this equipment hamper the North America aseptic packaging market growth.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering the growth of the North America aseptic packaging market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms globally for resuming business activities.

Technological breakthroughs in aseptic packaging system products, such as HEPA filter enhancements, remote operation, and automation, can improve equipment efficiency and reduce the frequency of human errors caused by aseptic packaging system mistreatment. This is projected to provide profitable opportunities for the aseptic packaging systems market during the forecast period.

The North America aseptic packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, application, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of packaging type, the market is divided into carton, bags & pouches, and bottles & cans. Depending on material, it is classified into glass, metal, plastic, and paper & paperboard. On the basis of application, the market is divided into beverages and food. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into retail and food service. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico).

The major players profiled in the North America aseptic packaging market include, Amcor plc, DS Smith plc, Mondi PLC, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Ltd., SIG, Sonoco, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International, and UFlex Limited.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America aseptic packaging market trends and dynamics.

By packaging type, the carton segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By material, the paper & paperboard segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By application, the beverages segment dominated the market in 2021.

By end-user industry, the retail segment dominated the market in 2021.

By country, the U.S. dominated the market in 2021.

The North America aseptic packaging market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

KEY PLAYERS

Amcor plc

DS Smith plc

Mondi PLC

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Ltd.

SIG

Sonoco

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International

UFlex Limited