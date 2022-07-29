Specialty Paper Market to Exhibit 41.4 Billion Metric Tons during 2022-2027 | CAGR 4%

Global Specialty Paper Market

The global specialty paper market reached a volume of 32.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2021 & expects to reach 41.4 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, CAGR of 4% 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global specialty paper market share report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global specialty paper market reached a volume of 32.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 41.4 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Specialty paper is a special grade of paper that possesses specific characteristics and properties. It is categorized into several kinds, including label and release, printing, flexible packaging, rolling, banknotes, security, etc. Specialty paper is designed for a particular usage, such as printing currency notes, packing beverages, water filtration, etc. For instance, the thermal paper has a coating on it that provides a clear and high-definition image when exposed to heat. As a result, specialty paper finds widespread applications across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, construction, packaging, labeling, laundry care, industrial, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-paper-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product requirement in the food and beverage (F&B) and cosmetics industries, owing to its enhanced moisture retention, improved hygiene, and optimal pH levels for packaging, is among the primary factors driving the specialty paper market. Besides this, the elevating demand for high-quality materials on account of the increasing disposable incomes of individuals is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising consumption of instant tea premix sachets by consumers across countries is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the expanding construction sector, especially in the developing countries, and the inflating product need in the production of masking tapes that are utilized to mask off walls and doorframes are expected to bolster the specialty paper market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3zmz7vu

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• International Paper Company

• Stora Enso

• Nippon Paper Group, Inc

• Mondi Plc.

• Sappi Ltd.

• Itc Ltd.

• Domtar Corporation

• Glatfelter

• Fedrigoni

• Munksjo Group

Breakup by Product Type:

• Label And Release Papers

• Printing Papers

• Flexible Packaging Papers

• Rolling Papers

• Décor Papers

• Banknotes And Security Papers

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Pulp

• Fillers And Binders

• Additives

• Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging And Labeling

• Printing And Writing

• Industrial Use

• Building And Construction

• Food Service

• Others

Get in Touch with our Expert Team for Inquire or further information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1067&flag=C

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.