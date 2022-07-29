Submit Release
Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market 2021: Analysis, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2026

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the asia Pacific artificial intelligence market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, refers to a branch of computer science that aims to mimic human intelligence to perform numerous activities in real time. It is extensively used for voice recognition, language translation, visual perception, decision-making, handwriting recognition, etc. Artificial intelligence offers various benefits, including high time efficiency, improved productivity, better adaptability, enhanced accuracy, etc. As a result, it is used across several sectors, such as healthcare, construction, transportation, automobile, trade, defense, banking, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing digitalization across various sectors, such as telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc., is driving the Asia Pacific artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, AI programs are utilized in analyzing large amounts of data and obtaining insights to improve the consumer experience, thereby experiencing a high demand. Moreover, the expanding 5G infrastructure and the rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are also catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the growing integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to drive the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on country, type, offering, technology, system, end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence
General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware
Software
Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Computing
Computer Vision
Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems
Decision Support Processing
Hybrid Systems
Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Agriculture
Retail
Security
Human Resources
Marketing
Financial Services
Transportation and Logistics
Others

Breakup by Country:

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3AkxxLy

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape





About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

