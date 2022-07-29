Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market to Reach $995.9 Million, Globally and by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market by Material, Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Expansion of urban residential space will continue to create demand for bathroom mirror cabinets, introduction of sensors-based mirror cabinets will augment market growth in the upcoming years.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, The global bathroom mirror cabinets market size was valued at $649.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $995.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Expansion of urban dwelling in emerging countries propels the growth of the global bathroom mirror cabinets market. By type, the single door segment garnered the highest share in 2018. On the other hand, by geography, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

Driven by modernization and technology, the global bathroom vanity industry is at the cusp of expansion. The global market is disrupted throughout the value chain from sourcing to manufacturing, procurement, transportation, distribution, warehousing & inventory, advertising & marketing, and after sales services, which are all evolving, not just in bathroom mirror cabinet but throughout the broader bathroom vanity market.

Given the strong growth outlook in emerging countries, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market is expected to witness redefining trend in the bathroom vanity markets. LED illuminated bathroom cabinets are gaining high traction amongst luxury segment. Infra-red sensors are being used to activate Led lighting making them more reliable. Furthermore, LCD clock along with anti-rust alloys are gaining high traction. In addition, demister pads are now being actively used to rapidly heat and effectively demist mirror surface.

Globally, consumer’s interest toward bathroom vanity has increased significantly in the recent past. According to the data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during 2009-2011, homeowners in the U.S. spent nearly $3,200 on their home replenishments. If statistics are anything to go by, consumers in the U.S. and around the world are now focusing on home enhancements. In emerging economies such as India and China, real estate industry has grown at a significant rate. Consumers in such countries have exhibited their interest in spending on bathroom products, such as cabinets, sanitary ware, and bathroom accessories thus creating lucrative bathroom mirror cabinets market opportunities for the engaged stakeholders.

The global bathroom mirror cabinets market is segmented on the basis of material, type, sales channel, and region. Depending on material, the market is bifurcated into steel and polymer. Based on type, it is studied across single door and multi door. On the basis of sales channel, the global market is segmented into offline channel and online channel. Region wise, the global bathroom mirror cabinets industry is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Some of the key players in the bathroom mirror cabinets market analysis include Roca, Geberit AG, Laufen Bathrooms AG, Duravit, Bellaterra Home LLC., HiB, Roper Rhodes Ltd, W. Schneider+Co AG, FAB Glass and Mirror, and Emco group.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

○ The polymer segment was the highest contributor to the global bathroom mirror cabinets market, with $446.3 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $705.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

○ In 2018, based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for around 89% of the global bathroom mirror cabinets market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4%. However, this segment is expected to lose market share to online channel.

○ The online sales channel is expected to witness significant growth rates at a CAGR of 7.4%, respectively.

○ The single door segment accounted for around three-forth market share in 2018 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

○ In 2018, based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

