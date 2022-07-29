Global Education Apps Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

Education apps are designed to reinforce self-learning processes and virtual teaching. They assist in delivering knowledge to students via electronic modes, such as audio, videos, and e-books. Education apps can be web- or mobile-based. They provide a digitally interactive learning platform for students and allow teachers or parents to track progress. Education apps also enable students to learn concepts quickly and conveniently regardless of time and place. They allow a quick way of learning, offer teacher-parent interactive sessions, and focus on skill development. As a result, education apps find widespread applications in K-12, higher education, and business institutions.

Market Trends

The emerging trend of digitization and the rising sales of smart devices and high internet connectivity are primarily driving the education apps market. Besides this, the shifting student inclination toward the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for more suitable job opportunities and career development is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for education apps with speech recognition and touch-based sensing features, especially for special-needs students, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced and innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR), big data, and virtual reality (VR), is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart wearable devices in learning institutions to enhance the concentration level of students and improve student-teacher interaction is anticipated to propel the education apps market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Age of Learning, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

BrainPOP LLC

BYJU’S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd (NSE: EDUCOMP)

Edx Inc.

Khan Academy Inc.

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lumos Labs, Inc.

MyScript

Rosetta Stone Inc.

WizIQ, Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Web Based

Mobile Based

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

Breakup by End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Business Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

