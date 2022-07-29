Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market In The North America Region Will Exhibit The Highest CAGR of 11.3%

Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 to 2027” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Drug screening tests examine biological samples such as blood, hair, and urine to detect addiction to substances or their metabolites in the patient's body. Drug screening tests are used to assess whether one is under the influence of a drug or drugs at a particular time. This is a quick and painless technical analysis. Drug testing equipment has improved, implementing emerging technologies that provide consumers with reliable and accurate results. Employers implement drug screening tests to maintain a safe, clean and healthy workforce, which promotes high productivity and a healthy work environment.

The growth of the global drug screening laboratory services market is primarily driven by awareness about drug abuse and stringent government regulations on drug abuse. Additionally, drug screening products are expected to grow in the future as funding for drug screening increases. However, with drug testing considered a violation of rights and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on drug testing services restricting market growth, the development of new drug testing tests and tapping into emerging markets is expected to provide significant lucrative opportunities to manufacturers. In the drug testing laboratory services industry.

The drug screening laboratory services market is segmented into service type, sample type, end user, and region.

By service type, the workplace segment dominated the global drug screening laboratory services market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By sample, the urine sample segment accounted for majority of the drug screening laboratory services market share in 2019, owing to rise in adoption of point of care drug screening, rapid & easy drug screening, and detection multiple drug abuses in one test.

North America accounted for majority of the market share of the global drug screening laboratory services market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in use of alcohol and illicit drugs at workplaces, higher adoption of drug screening products, rise in government funding for drug testing, and increase in demand for new drug testing technologies such as fuel cell breath analyzers. Europe is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly owing to increase in prevalent incidences of drug abuse & drug addiction, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug screening laboratory services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the drug screening laboratory services market growth is provided in the report.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing drug screening laboratory services market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of drug screening used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories (Alere)

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc

• Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

• Sterling Healthcare Opco, Llc/Cordant Health Solutions

• Acm Global Laboratories, Inc

• Omega Laboratories Limited

• Psychemedics Corporation

• Precision Diagnostics

• Millennium Health

• Mayo Foundation For Medical Education And Research

