Massive Bio competes with world-class artificial intelligence companies

Massive Bio is launching personalized clinical research matching technology to reach 100 thousand cancer patients.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has revolutionized a variety of fields, including the health sector. Health and the ease of managing human life are of vital importance to technology, which is developing at a rapid pace. The situation is even more complicated if the issue isn't yet resolved, even in the health sector, such as cancer. Existing treatment methods are ineffective in fighting cancer so new treatment methods will be the only solution. In addition, since taking part in clinical trials to reach these treatments is a challenging task, companies wishing to serve in this field should swim against the ocean. Massive Bio, founded to "erase cancer from the map," has succeeded in this mission thanks to the artificial intelligence technology it has developed.
Molecular Profiling System
The company provides cancer patients with personalized services at the right time and scale by performing comprehensive molecular profiling through Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing. Using Massive Bio's artificial intelligence algorithms, patients enter their cancer data, and Massive Bio's algorithms quickly identify the best treatment among existing clinical studies. Due to the sensitive nature of this process, the entire process is kept confidential.
Conforms to HIPAA, GDPR and EU Clinical Trial Regulations Criteria
The privacy of patients is of utmost importance to Massive Bio. There is no disclosure of any medical information. Our algorithms filter patient information after they send us their reports, and all personal information is encrypted. Then, CTMS (Clinical Trial Matching System) begins matching our patients' data with clinical trials.
Data collection is carried out with the knowledge of the patients. All studies comply with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and EU Clinical Trial Regulations.
NLP and Computer Vision Technology
Massive Bio matches clinical research data from the other side of the world with patient data using end-to-end artificial intelligence algorithms, including NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and Computer Vision. Thanks to Massive Bio's end-to-end AI technology, patients can choose the most suitable treatment method within minutes.
These features are unique to Massive Bio. Providing outstanding technology-enabled services and a big data platform for the healthcare industry, it solves bottlenecks in clinical trials worldwide. The program aims to improve the lives of cancer patients. This company also serves hospital networks and pharmaceutical companies. Currently, Massive Bio has reached 60 thousand cancer patients in 12 countries. It aims to spread to broader geographies quickly and eradicate this disease from the map by finding the most suitable treatment methods.
With technology, big data, and service, we will wake up one morning to the news that 'cancer is buried in the hidden pages of history'. The perfect harmony of this trio is the basis of Massive Bio's extremely determined, passionate, and hard-working principle.
About Massive Bio
Massive Bio, a New York City-based company founded in 2015, offers clinical trials to cancer patients worldwide, regardless of location or finances. As a provider of technology-enabled clinical trial services and big data platforms, Massive Bio solves bottlenecks in the healthcare industry. A major objective of Massive Bio is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients by serving pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and hospital networks. It provides oncology-specific data-driven patient recruitment, site selection and AI-based trial pre-screening services to corporate clients. The company delivers personalized service to cancer patients at the right time, at scale, through extracting gene information from Next Generation Sequencing (next generation sequencing) reports via AI and matching the patients to the most related trials. Cancer patients, regardless of where they live and their economic conditions, can participate in clinical studies through Massive Bio, the only company that brings them together. Technology, big data, and service can all be combined within hours with this company.
The American National Cancer Institute (NCI) awarded Massive Bio an SBIR contract to develop and characterize it's Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS). Massive Bio is the official matching partner for all clinical trials funded by the NCI. In addition, the company participates in the Integrated Trial Matching for Cancer Patients and Providers project led by MITER and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Investments have totaled over $18 million since Massive Bio's founding. The company has over 1000 clinical research centers worldwide, partnerships with 26 pharmaceutical companies, and 74 employees. In 2021, Massive Bio, which has already matched over 60 thousand patients with clinical trials, plans to reach 100 thousand cancer patients in 19 countries through the "100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program."
