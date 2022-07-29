Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth USD 7733 Million By 2027
The COVID-19 pandemic has favored the healthcare gamification market.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET?
As per the report published by the Market Data Forecast, the global healthcare gamification market size is projected to value USD 7733 million by 2027 from USD 1302 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 42.8% from 2022 to 2027.
WHAT IS HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION?
Healthcare gamification includes gaming features, techniques, and designs in healthcare applications to make them more entertaining and user-friendly. The maps include gaming techniques like maintaining a progress record of the patient's health or assigning targets to the patients, giving them the option to share their progress with friends, improving that competitive spirit, and even providing stickers and rewards for completion of tasks to make them feel a sense of accomplishment. The population can use gamified healthcare apps for self-medication, mental health care, physical exercise care, rehabilitation care, chronic conditions, and even kid's healthcare. The program helps increase patient satisfaction, thus improving the positive patient outcomes for healthcare systems.
HOW DOES COVID-19 IMPACT THE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET?
The pandemic had a negative impact on global markets in several ways. Many sectors suffered significant losses due to lockdowns and supply and production chain closures. A shortage of resources and medical personnel during the epidemic also caused a crisis in the healthcare sector. In addition, because of the epidemic, covid diverted hospitals' attention from caring for the other healthcare departments to handling the flood of covid patients.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the healthcare gamification market. As the healthcare departments encourage telemedicine and online care due to the lockdowns and lack of services, the gamification of apps is a great help to shift remote patient care through digital ways. In addition, AR games can mentally support the patients and provide guidelines and assistance in complex crises. So, the use of gamification in healthcare was encouraged during the pandemic.
Therefore, the healthcare gamification market is positively affected by the pandemic providing patients with much-needed virtual assistance.
Browse details of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/healthcare-gamification-market
WHAT ARE THE FACTORS DRIVING THE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET?
The market is driven by the growing digitalization and urbanization of the world, encouraging the use of more technological gadgets like smartphones and tablets daily. Applications have also become more common in tech-savvy society and sedentary lifestyles. People are downloading workout and health apps that help them develop healthcare free of cost. Gamification of healthcare is also helping spread awareness about HIV and is very beneficial for remote healthcare systems. The gamification can connect you to physicians and doctors online and help with developed health conditions.
People are increasingly opting for apps with gamification techniques. In addition, patients with conditions like hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity, etc., are using the app to better their problems.
Creativity and consumer compliance to drive market growth. The gamification of healthcare applications adds more creativity to healthcare programs. In general, fitness and healthcare may seem tiresome tasks; the gamification adds competition to the workouts and achievements to make the patients feel accomplished in their progress. The gamification of the apps makes it more intreating and increases patient compliance and engagement with the regulations of their treatment. The system can provide the patients with a psychological boost and help them better complete their daily tasks, thus improving the assistance provided by healthcare systems. This benefit is driving the growth of the market.
Avail a sample market brochure of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/healthcare-gamification-market/request-sample
WHICH SEGMENT BY GAME TYPE LED THE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET IN 2021?
The casual games segment is dominating the market presently, and this is due to the growing number of kids and adults above 50 population who use these casual games to boost their healthcare systems and improve their cognitive and reasoning abilities.
However, during the forecast period, exercise games are expected to develop fast due to the increasing concerns about the fitness and physical health among populations and hospital tie-ups with applications to encourage healthy lifestyles in people.
WHICH SEGMENT BY APPLICATION DOMINATED THE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET IN 2021?
Based on the application, the fitness management segment held the largest share of the global healthcare gamification market in 2021 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the increased awareness of the importance of fitness and the need to encourage healthy lifestyles among populations. In addition, fitness is the most critical day-to-day activity in promoting the market growth.
WHICH SEGMENT BY END-USER IS PROJECTED TO BE MORE LUCRATIVE IN THE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET?
The enterprise-based user held the most significant market share in 2019 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period with a high CAGR. The segment's growth is mainly due to the credibility that populations have with enterprises compared to other consumers. as enterprises compare and bring the best to you, people are more inclined towards choosing them, so they are the largest end-user.
WHICH REGION IS ANTICIPATED TO ACCOUNT MAJOR SHARE OF THE GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET?
Because of the region's highly established healthcare infrastructure, growing technological advancements, rising awareness of health and fitness, and presence of essential companies in countries like the U.S. and Canada, North America is anticipated to lead the worldwide healthcare gamification market over the forecast period.
The market for healthcare gamification is expected to expand more quickly in the Asia Pacific due to the region's increased prevalence of chronic diseases, colossal patient base, expanding internet usage, better healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of these technologies. For instance, on July 14, 2021, First Financial Holding Co. and TPI Software, based in Taiwan, will release a new mobile health and wellness application emphasizing gamified exercise. The Walker program offers customers redeemable points for daily tasks done. The Walker app keeps track of a user's daily steps, walking distance, and caloric intake.
WHAT ARE THE COMPANIES PLAYING A DOMINATING ROLE IN THE CLINICAL ALARM MANAGEMENT MARKET?
Nike, Inc., Cohero Health, Inc., Cognifit, Mango Health, Bunchball, Ayogo Health Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Higi Sh Llc, Mysugr, Microsoft, Hubbub Health, JawBone, and EveryMove are some of the notable players in the healthcare gamification market.
The report can be customized as per requirements; ask for it @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/healthcare-gamification-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
+1 8887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Harish Chitneni
Market Data Forecast
+91 94916 84499
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn