M&M International Inc. Shares PeerRaisers Manual for Successful Events
The consultants to faith-based nonprofits shares helpful tips for running successful fundraisers
M&M International Inc. provides fundraising and planning expertise to faith-based nonprofit organizations and has been doing so across Canada for over 14 years.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M International Inc. provides fundraising and planning expertise to faith-based nonprofit organizations and has been doing so across Canada for over 14 years. They’re continuing to share their expertise, this time in the form of the PeerRaisers Manual.
The four-page document offers actionable steps event planners and fundraisers can follow to ensure their next nonprofit fundraising event goes off without a hitch. Along with an event checklist, the document also includes advice for using an e-Commerce platform to collect donations and the advantages of doing so, including:
“Flexibility – Square turns any device, such as your phone or tablet, into a cash register
Scalability – anyone on your team can use it. You can even invite multiple users (like your staff or nonprofit volunteers) to collect donations.
Instant Gratification and Confirmation – Receipts are immediately sent to donors via email or text message and can be customized so they have the required information to be 501(c)(3) Tax-Compliant.
Donor Feedback - With every receipt, donors who contribute via Square are also given the opportunity to give feedback on the donor experience
Donor Engagement – Square collects the information for those who donate to your nonprofit, and then sorts your donors into groups based on donation behavior or frequency.”
The PeerRaisers Manual also lists four helpful questions for determining your fundraising goals before you begin planning an event:
What is the purpose of hosting this event?
What do we hope this event will improve in our organization?
What specific cause do we want to promote within our larger mission?
Contact M&M International to get your copy of the PeerRaisers Manual, or visit their website to learn more.
