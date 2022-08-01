Victoria Spray Foam Insulation Experts Discuss Energy-Efficiency
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. talks about whether spray foam insulation is an energy-efficient option
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 1, 2022 -- As insulation experts in Victoria, HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. regularly updates the people of Vancouver Island with the latest tips and information surrounding a variety of insulation services, including spray foam, batt and poly, and fibreglass insulation.
Recently, they answered a common question they get about insulation: Is spray foam insulation energy-efficient?
In a blog post, they beginning by offering an explanation of exactly what spray foam insulation is:
“Spray foam insulation is an insulation product that is created using spray foam. This spray foam is then used to insulate and seal a variety of different types of structures, including both residential and commercial buildings. Spray foam insulation has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its many benefits, one of which is energy efficiency.”
As for the energy efficiency element, they go on to explain:
“Spray foam insulation outperforms other types of insulation on the market. That's because spray foam creates a tight seal that helps to prevent heat loss and air leakage. In fact, studies have shown that spray foam insulation can help significantly reduce energy bills by keeping temperature fluctuations at bay. Not only does this mean that spray foam insulation is good for the environment, but it also means that it can save you money in the long run.”
Finally, they go on to elaborate on some of the other benefits of spray foam insulation in Victoria:
“Improved indoor air quality: Spray foam insulation helps to seal off your home from outside contaminants and pollutants. It doesn't release harmful chemicals into your home either.
Reduced noise: Spray foam insulation can absorb sound, which means that it can help reduce noise levels both inside and outside of your property.
Mold and mildew resistance: Spray foam insulation is resistant to mold and mildew, making it a wise option for people with allergies or asthma.
Pest-control: It can also help to keep pests out of your home by sealing off cracks and crevices that they may use to enter.”
The entire blog post can be found on the recently updated HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. website.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. can be reached for further questions or comments about insulation services on Vancouver Island at 250-882-4629.
