Inslee appoints Sonia Rodriguez True to Yakima County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, July 28 - Story 

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Sonia Rodriguez True to the Yakima County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Gayle Harthcock, who plans to retire September 1.

Rodriguez True has served as a Yakima County Superior Court commissioner since February 2021, primarily hearing family law and protection order matters and reviewing search warrant applications. She has led efforts to comprehensively improve the family court system to enhance access. Before joining the court, from 2004 to 2021, Rodriguez True managed her own law Yakima-based law firm, True Law Group PS, focusing on family law disputes. She began her legal career as an associate attorney with Columbia Legal Services in Yakima.

Rodriguez True is heavily involved in the Yakima-area community. She sits on the board of directors of Downtown Yakima Rotary International. She’s also a founding member of InThisTogether, a gang intervention community organization. In addition to volunteering with many other community organizations in recent years, she has been a member of the board of directors of the Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association, the secretary of the Board of Trustees for Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, and a past chair of the board of directors for United Way of Central Washington. She has been widely recognized for her unwavering commitment to her community. 

“Commissioner Rodriguez True has already developed a strong reputation as a jurist with her even temperament and attention to detail,” Inslee said. “What’s perhaps even more impressive is her extensive community involvement, which speaks for itself. I am pleased to be able to appoint her to serve her community now as a Yakima County Superior Court judge.”

Rodriguez True earned both her bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Washington.

