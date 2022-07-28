There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,905 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Botswana President Masisi
July 28, 2022, 23:19 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to emphasize the importance of continued U.S.-Botswana collaboration and our shared commitment to democracy. They also discussed global and regional priorities, including food security and cooperation in the health sector. The Secretary noted the critical role that Botswana plays in the southern Africa region.
