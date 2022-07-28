Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Botswana President Masisi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to emphasize the importance of continued U.S.-Botswana collaboration and our shared commitment to democracy.  They also discussed global and regional priorities, including food security and cooperation in the health sector. The Secretary noted the critical role that Botswana plays in the southern Africa region.

