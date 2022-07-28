The ProMedia Group of Tampa Names Todd Litchy as New Director of Engineering

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Litchy is an industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience. He graduated Cum Laude from The International Academy of Design in Tampa, FL in 2000 where he taught Pre and Post Audio Production. The curriculum included everything from waveform editing with DAWs to Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound mixing. After 5 years working with home theater systems, Litchy moved into commercial AV and back into Pro Audio, including serving as game day support at Raymond James Stadium, maintaining the broadcast AV system and televisions at the stadium.

His qualifications include Crestron and Extron configuration and programming, commissioning AV systems, DSP programming, and AV engineering and design. His credentials include: Avixa CTS-D and CTS-I, Biamp TesiraFORTE certification, Rational Acoustics Smaart V8, Crestron MTA, Crestron NVX, Crestron CTI Core System Programming, Q-SYS Level One, Q-SYS Control 101, Dante Level 2, BSS London Blue, and Harman Certified Audio Designer.

“Due to the growth of The ProMedia Group’s client base and the market’s need for competent audiovisual integrators, it was imperative that we grow our engineering and design department,” notes Ken Avis, CEO. “Todd Litchy was the right person at the right time. Along with our veteran and newer engineers, we are confident that his leadership and contributions will help The ProMedia Group become the most capable AV design-build integrator in Florida.”

About The ProMedia Group:

The ProMedia Group was established in 2009 by industry veterans with many years of experience in Commercial Audiovisual services, Video Walls and Video Conferencing systems. The ProMedia Group is a leading single-source provider of audiovisual and networked solutions. Clientele industries include legal, technology, healthcare, government, retail, and other various professions.

Every design aspect is tailored to the needs of each client and their budget. Only the most reputable manufacturers that offer top-of-the-line commercial products with innovative and reliable hardware are selected. The ProMedia Group provides these products with a complete suite of consultation, design, implementation, management, and support services. Call The ProMedia Group at 1-800-881-6887 today for a consultation.

