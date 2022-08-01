Crossville, TN Inaugural Field of Honor® Flag Display
The Lake Tansi Exchange Club in partnership with the Colonial Flag Foundation are thrilled to present the inaugural Field of Honor® event in Crossville, TN.
The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.”CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lake Tansi Exchange Club in partnership with the Colonial Flag Foundation, Healing Field of Honor® are thrilled to be presenting the inaugural Field of Honor® event in Crossville, TN the week of November 6 – November 12, 2022. With the support of the City of Crossville and Cumberland County the event will be held at Garrison Park, 542 4th Street, Crossville, TN.
— Jeff Miller
The Field of Honor® is a stirring display of 500 flags honoring our Veterans, past and present. The public can walk among the rows of flags knowing that each US flag represents an individual and tells a story. The Field of Honor® will bring our community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes.
This moving display is a gift to the community and is an awe-inspiring panorama of patriotism, which will be made possible through the donations, sponsorships, and efforts of many dedicated volunteers and community partners. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating to this patriotic cause. More information about the event can be found on the event website: https://www.healingfield.org/event/crossvilletn22/. You can also find us on our Facebook Page at Crossville Field of Honor® by Lake Tansi Exchange Club.
Gus Gocella, veteran, and volunteer extraordinaire is the honorary spokesperson for the event. Gus is a long-time community member involved with organizations including Honor Air Knoxville, law enforcement, fire department, first responders and the Vietnam Veterans Association and has also spoken at the Crossville Veterans Parade and Celebration. Mr. Gocella with be our MC and key speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the Field of Honor® on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Included in the Opening Ceremony and daily entertainment that week, will be patriotic music and demonstrations by local artists, schools, and churches.
Also supporting the event are Jack & Julie Fogel with the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council (CCVAC), John Conor with the Crossville Veterans parade planning committee, Vivian & Ed Dyer, and Dawn Miles with the Stephens Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.
Individual flags may be purchased to honor any hero. Flags may be purchased through our partner organizations: Lake Tansi Exchange Club, Cumberland County Young Marines, and the Cumberland County 4-H Honor Club by visiting our event website (listed above).
This Field of Honor® is made possible through donations and sponsorship packages and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. Sponsorships are available from $250 - $7,500 packages that include various perks and benefits to the sponsor. Volunteers are needed before, during and after this week-long event. Please contact Anna Holmes at: Holmesanna804@gmail.com to volunteer and be a part of this amazing event for our veterans.
All proceeds will go to projects benefiting our community including the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council and the Exchange Club Stephens Center for the prevention of child abuse.
For information about the event, please contact Ginger Wade, Public Relations Chairperson for the event: wadeginger@gmail.com (630)234-1137.
Ginger Wade
Lake Tansi Exchange Club
+1 630-234-1137
wadeginger@gmail.com