Secretary of State Blinken and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Amiri Launch Consultative Platform

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri launched a consultative platform for Afghan women and civil society today to deepen the U.S. government’s engagement with a broad range of Afghan stakeholders.

Since the Taliban takeover last August, Afghan women, girls, journalists, and members of at-risk ethnic and religious communities have seen the rapid erosion of their enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Women and civil society leaders have mobilized to respond to this crisis. To enable more effective engagements with U.S. government officials, several forums of Afghan stakeholders are coming together in partnership the U.S. Department of State to form the U.S.-Afghan Consultative Mechanism (USACM).

The future of Afghanistan must be determined by all Afghans, and it is critical that the international community support and amplify diverse Afghan voices to play this role. Today’s launch of the USACM furthers this effort.

The USACM brings together diverse representatives from various Afghan women’s coalitions as well as civil society leaders, journalists, academics, legal experts, and religious actors and scholars from inside and outside Afghanistan. The USACM will facilitate regular engagement with the U.S. government on relevant issues, ranging from women and civil society’s participation in political processes to human rights documentation and accountability. USACM partner organizations include the Atlantic Council, the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute, and the U.S. Institute for Peace.