Berlin Barracks / DUI / Careless and Negligent Operations

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3004277

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler                             

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/28/2022 at 1221 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2; Careless and Negligent Operations

 

ACCUSED: Perry Hodgdon                         

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation indicated that one of the operator’s, Perry Hodgdon of Randolph, was under the influence of intoxicants. Hodgdon was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/22/2022 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

