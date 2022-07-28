Berlin Barracks / DUI / Careless and Negligent Operations
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004277
TROOPER: Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/28/2022 at 1221 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2; Careless and Negligent Operations
ACCUSED: Perry Hodgdon
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation indicated that one of the operator’s, Perry Hodgdon of Randolph, was under the influence of intoxicants. Hodgdon was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/22/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Available
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648