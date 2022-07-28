Berlin Barracks / DUI / Careless and Negligent Operations

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004277

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/28/2022 at 1221 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2; Careless and Negligent Operations

ACCUSED: Perry Hodgdon

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. Subsequent investigation indicated that one of the operator’s, Perry Hodgdon of Randolph, was under the influence of intoxicants. Hodgdon was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was later issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/22/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648