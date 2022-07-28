HPV Vaccine Lawsuit Alleges Gardasil Causes POTS, Other Autoimmune Disorders

Victoria Trevisan, Gardasil Plaintiff Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

Before Gardasil, Victoria was a happy, healthy, athletic teenager who earned straight A’s. Her injuries forced her to drop out of school and give up her dreams.

I just want people to know that this happened to me, and it can happen to anyone. It is important for me to share my story to help make sure others understand that there are risks. ” — Victoria Trevisan, Gardasil Plaintiff