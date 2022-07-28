Hyperscale Data Centers Market 2022-2027: Demand Architecture For Increasing Application Performance | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 203.05 Billion in 2027 and register a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 203.05 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for hyperscale data centers can be attributed to high spending on data center technology. High power-consuming workloads – including 3D and AR/VR rendering, genome processing, big data analytics, and cryptography – require considerable computing resources for organizations that conduct their operations in the cloud. The benefits offered by hyperscale data centers in handling high-volume traffic and heavy computing workloads are attracting significant demand from several industry verticals. Demand for hyperscale data centers is expected to continue to expand in the coming years owing to constant investments in public cloud. Public cloud data center infrastructure spending witnessed a 25.0% y-o-y growth to about USD 17.00 Billion in Q2 2020.

The COVID-19 impact

Hyperscale data centers market witnessed a setback amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a key factor for production and procurement delays till June 2020, resulting in postponement in construction of hyperscale data centers due to lack of workforce and supply chain disruption. The pandemic has also affected new hyperscale data centers projects that were expected to start post-Q2 2020.

Get a sample of the report: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3765

Top Companies Operating in the Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market:

• Microsoft Corporation,

• Blippar, PTC,

• Wikitude GmbH,

• ViewAR GmbH,

• Apple Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook

• Solution

• Service

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Research & Academics

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others

By End-Use Outlook

• Cloud Providers

• Colocation Providers

• Enterprise

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Purchase Premium Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3765

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

• Overview of the company profiles of each market player

• Industrial chain analysis of each player

• Revenue share contribution

• Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

• Key business growth strategies undertaken by these players

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3765

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.