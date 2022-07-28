StickerYou Inc. hosts block party to celebrate new production facility
StickerYou, hosted a block party for its 120 employees to celebrate the opening of their new 28,000-sq-foot facility in the beautiful city of Toronto, Canada.
Whether you've been part of the StickerYou journey over the years or are thinking of ordering for the first time, use code "THANKYOU18" to get 18% off your next order, on us.
The tiki-themed block party saw Stickizens from all departments getting together to enjoy the summer weather. Attendees were treated to a delicious barbeque and enjoyed various activities including life-size Jenga, a 3-point basketball contest, and company bingo with prizes.
The event concluded with The Stickies award - a play on the famous Dundie awards - where various Stickizens were nominated to win some hilarious bragging rights.
This move comes after years of operating out of a 13,000-square-foot facility, spread out over multiple separate units, leading to inefficiencies in the production workflow. Now operating out of 670 Caledonia Road in Toronto, the company hopes to take advantage of the larger, centralized space to improve operational efficiency, create a better company culture, and build a company hub that can truly be called home.
The new facility includes a state-of-the-art print production and shipping facility, a Sticker Museum documenting the history of stickers as early as the 1700s, and a dedicated open-concept office space with meeting rooms themed after various beaches around the USA.
“We want to celebrate the opening of our new facility and our incredible staff who are responsible for StickerYou’s success to date,” says Andrew Witkin, CEO and Founder of StickerYou. “It’s an exciting time to be a Stickizen and we can’t wait to grow even more in this new space!”
StickerYou has also recently entered the retail scene in conjunction with this move, with a wholesale sticker program going to retail stores as well as its own StickerYou Pop-Up kiosks in Square One and Vaughan Mills shopping malls. These kiosks have everything from car stickers to artist and pop-culture stickers, all supplied locally from the Caledonia location.
“Outsourcing production overseas has often been the norm for Canadian companies,” says Witkin. “However, we wanted to showcase that you can build a strong multinational brand while infusing technology into production automation, creating local jobs, and championing Canadian talent.”
Whether you've been part of the StickerYou journey over the years or are thinking of ordering for the first time, use code “THANKYOU18” to get 18% off your next order, on us.
Thousands of satisfied StickerYou customers, from technology startups to local businesses, enjoy custom business branding with the highest level of quality and service. With custom products you’ll love and experts to help, StickerYou is Canada’s number one e-commerce company for all your business branding needs.
StickerYou is a global e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, décor and personal expression. Founded in 2008, StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, decals, iron-ons, badges, patches, labels, magnets and more in orders of one - to hundreds of thousands. Fueled by a creative and passionate team, StickerYou is dedicated to growing the most engaged and talented people in Toronto, Canada.
