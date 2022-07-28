StickerYou Inc. hosts block party to celebrate new production facility

StickerYou Inc. Stickizens celebrating tiki-themed block party. StickerYou logo

StickerYou, hosted a block party for its 120 employees to celebrate the opening of their new 28,000-sq-foot facility in the beautiful city of Toronto, Canada.

Whether you've been part of the StickerYou journey over the years or are thinking of ordering for the first time, use code “THANKYOU18” to get 18% off your next order, on us.” — Daniel Climans, Senior Marketing Manager