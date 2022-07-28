Ridesharing App Ziphawk Now Has Service Available in Texas

Ziphawk has expanded services into Texas. It offers transparent pricing, security standards, and consistency for riders and drivers interested in ridesharing.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziphawk has long been available in California, but it has finally opened its doors in the great state of Texas.

Since July 15, users have been able to request rides in Texas with the same emphasis on consistency, transparency, and customer service that California drivers and riders have grown used to since its inception.

Riders will now enjoy consistent, flat-rate pricing on all rides regardless of the time of day. They can also share rides with others going in the same direction to cut down on costs.

Ziphawk specializes in a “Fare is Fair” policy that cuts back on surge pricing that can cost riders tremendously and increase competition among drivers during these coveted hours. Drivers get paid the maximum and earn instant payment for every ride.

They also specialize in safety with built-in safety video recording in each car, as well as booking and safety monitoring for concerned friends. This is another area where the Ziphawk platform shines in comparison to its competitors in the ridesharing industry.

Riders can rest assured that their drivers have passed a vehicle inspection, background check, and even a fingerprint check before they are permitted to offer rides.

CEO Bhawna Patkar aims to set her app apart from other TNCs, improving the Ziphawk method for everyone involved. Drivers can use their vehicles and are treated as genuine partners in the business instead of a means to an end.

Ziphawk offers an incentive for TNC drivers to return to the road after an industry slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers interested in signing up for the Ziphawk need a monthly subscription to access the platform. They will pay nothing else, regardless of how many rides they take. Instead of undercutting the prices, Ziphawk focuses on full transparency, giving riders clear expectations of what they can expect to pay a qualified driver.

Since July 15, Ziphawk has brought many benefits to the ridesharing industry in Texas. Visit their app for more information on how to get started as either a rider or a driver.

About Bhawana Patkar, CEO of Ziphawk

Bhawana Patkar is the founder, president, and CEO of the Ziphawk platform. She understands that there are many challenges facing the average consumer when it comes to transportation, and she created the company to fill a need in the market.

Patkar is a seasoned manager and leader with more than 20 years of experience with roles in sound operations, as a leading product strategist, and as a team leader where she uses technology to serve and empower others.