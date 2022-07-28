Global Moringa Products Market Size to Hit $10.4 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 8% - Custom Market Insights
Moringa Products Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Moringa Products market was worth around USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030. The report analyses the moringa products market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global moringa products market.
Moringa Products Market: Overview
Moringa, also known as drumstick tree or horseradish tree, is a plant from the Moringa family. It is widely used and utilized for centuries, owing to its health benefits and medicinal properties, Moringa possesses anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Additionally, this also consists of minerals, vitamins, and proteins. Owing to its nutritional properties, moringa is well-known among its consumers as a healthy food. The mentioned properties of moringa are influencing the demand for moringa-based products globally.
Growth Factors
The demand for moringa products in the cosmetic industry is witnessing growth, which is offering ample growth opportunities to the market players. The cosmetics and personal care applications of moringa products are further anticipated to rise attributed rising preference for plant-based products. The moisturizing properties of moringa-based products along with their capability of boosting collagen are influencing the demand for moringa products.
Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the moringa product market in 2021. High consumption of moringa and its abundant availability is boosting the moringa products market in the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
The high disposable income and rising awareness regarding the health benefits are influencing the market growth. ConnOils LLC is one of the major supplement manufacturers and suppliers of Moringa oil in the North American region. Other key players include Moringa Malawi, among others. Europe is also experiencing market growth, with Germany, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands, being the major revenue contributors to the moringa products market in Europe.
Some of the prominent players
Dominate Industries
Green Era Food & Nutraceutics
Santan International
Earth Expo Company
Kuli Kuli, Inc.
Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH
The global Moringa Products market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Leaves and Leaf Powder
Seeds
Oil
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Application
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region/Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
