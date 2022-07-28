ADOT to host Small & Disadvantaged Business Transportation EXPO

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation and partner agencies will hold a free, virtual event in August through the agency’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program to help small businesses and those owned by individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged groups compete for transportation contracts that receive federal funding.

The ADOT DBE and Small Business Transportation EXPO will be held virtually August 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn about project opportunities, visit virtual exhibit booths featuring a live video/chat function, and network with industry professionals and business owners.

Participants will also hear from transportation leaders, including ADOT Director John Halikoski. Other partnering agencies include the Phoenix Public Transit and Street Transportation departments, Valley Metro and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The event will include a panel discussion with leaders of local government agencies, as well as another panel discussion with prime contractors. Optional workshops will offer tips on successfully executing post-bid debriefings, how to avoid the top 10 mistakes in written proposals, and access to capital financing and funding for small businesses.

Although the EXPO is geared toward Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and small businesses, it’s open to all businesses, public agencies, vendors and community partners with an interest in the transportation industry.

For more information and to register, please visit http://adotdbeexpo.com. For more information on ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, please visit azdot.gov/dbe.