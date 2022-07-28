Submit Release
MassHealth’s Extended 12-month Postpartum Coverage Approved by the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 

BOSTONToday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Massachusetts’ request to extend MassHealth coverage from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy. MassHealth covers 40% of all births in the Commonwealth.  As part of the Administration’s work to address health disparities and advance health equity for MassHealth members, this health care coverage significantly improves access to health care services and continuity of care, particularly in the critical period after childbirth.  This coverage expansion will allow an additional 8,000 individuals annually to access MassHealth coverage for a full year after pregnancy.   

“Improving maternal health outcomes and healthcare access for pregnant and postpartum individuals across the state is a priority for the Administration,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.  “The collaboration with CMS supports our commitment to ensure equitable access to health care coverage and care for the families of Massachusetts.” 

“MassHealth is committed to addressing maternal health disparities. Ensuring that pregnant members have access to the care they need during and after pregnancy is crucial to meeting this goal,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Amanda Cassel Kraft. “This expansion to provide 12 months of continuous coverage after pregnancy will improve health outcomes for our members and their families across the Commonwealth.” 

Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, states were given the option to extend Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months post-pregnancy. Postpartum coverage will apply to individuals who inform MassHealth they are pregnant during their pregnancy and meet MassHealth’s income requirements, regardless of immigration status. 

Those looking to apply for MassHealth coverage can do so online or by calling MassHealth at 1-800-841-2900 

