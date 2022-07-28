Fish and Wildlife Almanac, June 27

Webinar about Minnesota’s draft wolf plan update to be held July 13

Anyone interested in learning more about the Department of Natural Resources’ draft wolf plan update is invited to an informational webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The webinar is free but registration is required. Participants will have an opportunity to pre-register to ask questions and comment during the webinar.

The updated plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decisions about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season.

The DNR welcomes comments on the draft plan through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. The DNR expects to finalize the wolf plan later this year. To learn more about wolves in Minnesota, review the draft plan and register for the webinar, visit the DNR’s wolf page.

Minimize conflicts with bears this summer

Is your yard or campsite attractive to bears? In the absence of human-created attractions, bears rely on small, scattered patches of natural foods: specific types of young green vegetation in spring, certain species of ants and ant pupae in June, berries in summer, and nuts in fall. But if bears can get access to concentrated, high-calorie, easily accessible foods around people’s homes and campsites, they are quickly enticed away from their natural food sources.

It is important to secure anything that a bear would consider food. Don’t condition bears to associate your home or campsite with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food. Learn more about how to reduce property damage, and the chance of human-bear conflicts, on the DNR website and BearWise online resources.

Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

Anglers with fishing questions can find answers on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page. The page answers questions like: For which species can I fish? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2022 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.

Fishing regulations available in Hmong, Karen, Somali, Spanish

Anglers are reminded that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources translated the state’s 2022 fishing regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali, and Spanish — the four most commonly spoken languages, apart from English, in Minnesota.

The translated booklets are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, at license vendors and at some Minnesota state parks.

People can request that a free copy of the English, Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected].

The DNR Information Center also offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.

Minnesota Twins offer free hats

Anyone with a 2022 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special Twins ticket offer.

The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The upcoming Minnesota DNR Days partnership games at Target Field in Minneapolis are:

Sunday, July 3, vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs. the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a reserved game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. All ticket holders under this partnership will pick up their cap at the game. Instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days page.

People may buy fishing and hunting licenses at any DNR license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device, or by phone at 888-665-4236. Mobile license buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

DNR webinars cover smallmouth bass fishing, alternatives to lead fishing tackle

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into upcoming webinars that will discuss smallmouth bass fishing in rivers, and alternatives to lead fishing tackle.

The first webinar on smallmouth bass fishing in rivers will be at noon Wednesday, June 29. Join Eric Altena, DNR fisheries supervisor, to learn more about where smallmouth bass hang out in rivers, why people love pursuing them and how to get more of them on the end of your line.

The second webinar on alternatives to lead fishing tackle will be at noon Wednesday, July 6. Kelly Amoth and Steven Yang, program coordinators at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Get the Lead Out program, will share information about lead-free tackle alternatives on the market and success stories of fishing with lead-free tackle.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.