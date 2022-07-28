Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 8

Apply through Aug. 19 for special youth deer hunts

Hunters can apply for special youth deer hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 19. These hunts are for youth ages 12-15 at the time of the hunt. Youth archery hunters in Sand Prairie Wildlife Management Area in Sherburne County can be ages 10-17. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt. Individual hunts will be held in several state parks, and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, on various dates in the fall. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. More information is available in on the DNR website. Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 20-23 and does not require an application.

Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area. Nontoxic ammunition includes steel, copper-plated, nickel-plated, zinc-plated and other projectiles made from a nontoxic material approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Webinar about Minnesota’s draft wolf management plan update to be held July 13

Anyone interested in learning more about the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ draft wolf management plan update is invited to an informational webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. The webinar is free but registration is required. Participants will have an opportunity to pre-register to ask questions and comment during the webinar.

The updated wolf management plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and a history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decisions about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season, should the wolf be removed from the federal threatened species list in Minnesota.

The DNR welcomes comments on the draft plan through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. The DNR expects to finalize the wolf plan later this year. To learn more about wolves in Minnesota, review the draft plan and register for the webinar, visit the DNR’s wolf page.

DNR webinar covers how to harvest wild rice

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into an upcoming webinar that will discuss how to harvest wild rice. The webinar is at noon Wednesday, July 13. Nicholas Snavely, DNR assistant wildlife manager in Sauk Rapids, will share tips on how to get out and harvest wild rice.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.