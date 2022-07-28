Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 11

Catch-and-release walleye fishing resumes July 16

on Mille Lacs Lake

Following a walleye fishing closure in place through Friday, July 15, Mille Lacs Lake anglers can catch and release walleye starting Saturday, July 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

After the catch-and-release season, a one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 1, and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. However, beginning with the opening of muskellunge season on June 4, anglers can target muskie and northern pike and are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches. During the late walleye harvest season beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, all anglers can fish from 6 a.m. to midnight, and anglers targeting muskie and pike are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.

Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website.

DNR webinars cover how to harvest wild rice, paddling basics

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into upcoming webinars that will discuss how to harvest wild rice and the basics of paddling a watercraft.

The first webinar on wild rice harvesting is at noon Wednesday, July 13. Nicholas Snavely, assistant wildlife manager in Sauk Rapids, and Matt Frazer, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member and GIS manager for the Leech Lake Division of Resource Management, will share information on wild rice, its importance to Minnesota’s tribal nations and what you need to know to get out and harvest your own wild rice.

The second webinar on paddling basics is at noon Wednesday, July 20. An expert with Three Rivers Park District will give an introduction to canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding. The webinar will also cover available classes, places to paddle, and where to rent canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.