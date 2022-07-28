Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 18

Applications open for prairie chicken hunt lottery

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 19, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2022 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 24, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website.

DNR webinars cover paddling basics, managing your shoreline

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss the fundamentals of paddling and managing shoreline at your home or cabin.

The first webinar on paddling basics is at noon Wednesday, July 20. An expert with Three Rivers Park District will give an introduction to canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding. The webinar will also cover available classes, places to paddle, and where to rent canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

The second webinar on managing shoreline at a home or cabin is at noon Wednesday, July 27. Minnesota DNR staffers Shane McBride, aquatic plant specialist, and Heather Baird, fisheries landscape coordinator, will cover best practices for managing shoreline. The webinar will cover what to do with shoreline so that it protects water quality and fishing, but still provides access to enjoy the lake, river or stream.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.