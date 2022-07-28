Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 25

Comment on Minnesota’s draft wolf management plan

through Aug. 8

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes comments about the DNR’s draft wolf management plan through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. People can review the plan on the DNR website. Comments can be submitted a number of ways: by completing an online survey; emailing written comments to [email protected]; or sending written comments to Wolf Plan, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Rd., St. Paul, MN 55155.

The updated wolf management plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and a history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decisions about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season, should the wolf be removed from the federal threatened species list in Minnesota.

Bear hunters: Remember to buy your license, check regulations

Bear hunters who enter the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check to see if they were selected for a license. The DNR has mailed postcards to lottery winners and hunters can also check the DNR website to see if they were selected. The deadline to purchase a bear license is Monday, Aug. 1. Surplus licenses will be available at noon Thursday, Aug. 4. Bear baiting may begin Friday, Aug. 12, and the hunting season is Thursday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 16. Find more details on the DNR bear hunting page.

DNR webinars cover managing your shoreline,

deer hunting regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that will discuss managing shoreline at your home or cabin and deer hunting regulations.

The first webinar on managing shoreline at a home or cabin is at noon Wednesday, July 27. Minnesota DNR staffers Shane McBride, aquatic plant specialist, and Heather Baird, fisheries landscape coordinator, will cover best practices for managing shoreline. The webinar will cover what to do with shoreline to protect water quality and fishing, while still providing access to enjoy the lake, river or stream.

The second webinar on deer hunting regulations is at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3. Todd Froberg, big game program coordinator, will provide updates on what is new for deer hunting regulations in 2022, population numbers and chronic wasting disease management.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.