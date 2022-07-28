Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitive Analysis and Industry Demand 2022-2027

Anti-Aging Market Size 2022

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global anti-aging market size reached US$ 62.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 93.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.74% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Aging represents a cycle of biochemical processes which cause the body to degenerate over time, impacting the fitness, health, and physical appearance of an individual. Anti-aging refers to the process of retarding or limiting these changes through various products and services. They include hydroquinone, pentapeptides, retinoids, antioxidants, UV filters, absorbers, etc., that aid in treating scars, repairing sun damage, firming the skin, increasing collagen production, and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. As a result, anti-aging products are used by males and females across the globe.

Anti-Aging Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising consciousness among young and old consumers towards their physical appearance is among the primary factors driving the anti-aging market. Besides this, the growing popularity of progressive treatments, such as plastic surgeries, breast implants, and botulinum toxin injection therapies which offer long-term results, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative and organic anti-aging products by the leading players that use natural ingredients is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, several technological advancements, the strong influence of social media, and the increasing awareness in individuals towards their personal impressions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the escalating prevalence of age-related skin problems, including fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, and the inflating disposable incomes of customers are expected to bolster the anti-aging market in the coming years.

Anti-Aging Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Allergan

• L’Oréal

• Beiersdorf

• Estee Lauder

• Procter & Gamble

• Shiseido

• Unilever

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.

Breakup by Demography:

• Age Group

• Gender

• Income

Breakup by Industry:

• Skin Care Industry

• Hair Care Industry

• Dental Care Industry

Breakup by Product Types:

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Pigmentation Products

• Sunscreen Products

• Hair Care Products

Breakup by Devices and Technology:

• Microdermabrasion Devices

• Aesthetic Energy Devices

• Competitive Landscape

Breakup by Country:

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• Spain

• United States

• Brazil

• Japan

• South Korea

• China

• Thailand

• India

