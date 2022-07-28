Icarus Behavioral Health Is a Suitable Choice When Looking for Native American Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centers in New Mexico

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

Icarus Behavioral Health, a treatment facility offering drug rehab in Albuquerque, NM, wants to emphasize their suitability as one of the Native American drug and alcohol treatment centers in New Mexico. In another article, they have also provided a guide on how to use an existing insurance coverage for drug and alcohol rehab, and factors to consider. And lastly, they have also made available a full resource guide on addressing the problem of people getting overdosed on the deadly opioid fentanyl.

With drug abuse being a significant problem in the US, according to statistics from National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Office of National Drug Control Policy, it follows that such problems have also spread to the Native American communities, which means there is a need for Native American drug and alcohol rehab facilities, particularly in the State of New Mexico. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2011, almost 8 percent of New Mexicans over 12 years old had reported using illegal drugs in the previous month. And the number of individuals who reported alcohol use over that period was almost 21 percent.

Meanwhile, drug abuse, particularly with methamphetamine, has developed into a serious problem on Native American reservations in the US in recent years. And according to Recovery Warriors, Native Americans are twice as likely to die from an overdose compared to the general population. And with regards to alcohol abuse, Native Americans have significantly high rates of alcohol use, which is the leading cause of death that could have been avoided among both Natives and Alaska Natives. Drug rehab programs for Native Americans have practically the same components as other rehab programs but their economic and social hardships, plus their cultural identity are important factors that need to be considered. To ensure that the rehab treatment provided by Icarus is suitable for Native Americans, they are adding Native traditions, languages, and tribal input.

And with regards to insurance coverage for rehab, legislation during the Obama administration has made getting insurance benefits as simple as filling out the requisite documents online. However, it is the specific insurance plan of a particular person that specifies the number of available treatment facilities. Usually, a private health insurance provider may offer more options with regard to treatment. Generally covered under most health insurance plans are: inpatient and outpatient services; medically assisted detox; medication-assisted treatment; dual-diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders and continued recovery care.

Meanwhile, fentanyl is considered to be the most dangerous illegal drug at the present time as its overdose totals for 2021 had surpassed those of 2020, with a total of well over 100,000. Recent reports for 2022 have indicated that there are 147 overdose deaths daily. It only requires a minimal quantity of fentanyl to overdose, and any method of taking the drug and result in an emergency overdose situation.

At Icarus Behavioral Health, their counselors and psychiatrists are expert-trained in providing education on mental health and substance abuse. Furthermore, getting to the core of substance abuse normally requires treating the mental health disorder that’s existed as the driving force behind the addiction. Types of treatment that have been found to be effective at treating fentanyl use disorder include dual-diagnosis treatment, various forms of talk therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and holistic treatment. Also, group sessions with peers and family also offer clients an outlet that has therapeutic value.

Icarus Behavioral Health has set its goal to be the leading substance abuse treatment facility for residents of the State of New Mexico. Today, they have already attained such a status in behavioral healthcare by providing the best possible custom-fitted and evidence-based treatment for a wide variety of drug or alcohol abuse and mental health issues. They have also leveraged the benefits offered by the natural attractions that can be found in New Mexico and the Southwestern United States as a way to enhance and add to their clients’ experiences as they begin on their journey towards recovery. Because of their in-depth knowledge and experience regarding the specific needs of their community, in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and also in various places of the Southwest, they have been able to serve as an important resource for maternal mental wellness or mental health.

People searching for Native American substance abuse treatment facilities in Albuquerque, NM, and other important information such as the problem of fentanyl overdose, can check out the website of Icarus Behavioral Health, or contact them on the telephone any time of day.

