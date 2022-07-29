Stories Flooring Brings Luxury & Durable Alternative Amtico and Karndean Flooring Options to the UK
Leeds-based Stories Flooring offers a wide range of alternative Amtico and Karndean flooring choices such as Lusso Portofino, SPC flooring, and LVT flooring.
Flooring can make a dramatic impact on the way the interiors of a building look and feel. However, the wrong type, finish, or flooring colour can reduce the entire space's appeal. Therefore, quality and style compatibility is often essential considerations for property owners in the UK when selecting flooring for their residences, workplaces, or commercial offices. They also must choose the colour combinations and suitable materials that fit their budget and flooring requirements for their residential or commercial properties.
— Hannah Payne
When finding the right flooring for their homes or offices, property owners encounter various obstacles, which is why reputable online retailers like Stories Flooring make it easy for shoppers to select colour, material, design, and detailed information on every featured product as well as cheaper alternatives to Amtico. In addition, customers can save time and receive faster delivery by online booking.
Flooring is required at the initial construction step of a new building or for replacement or renovations due to damage, new owners, trend changes, or remodels. However, flooring installations are not something that can be changed every month or even renovated ever-so frequently. It is neither easy nor financially feasible. Hence, property owners often seek help from local flooring providers to make informed decisions about the type of flooring they need. Sellers such as Stories Flooring understand client needs and offer a wide range of options.
There are many premium flooring solutions on the market, and homeowners should carefully browse the various available options. Besides deciding among tiles, carpets, vinyl, hardwood, and other types of flooring, there are numerous subcategories to weigh against each other.
Sampling and finalizing the perfect flooring can be tricky, but flooring providers and sellers like Stories Flooring can help make the right fit in interior settings. The industry has become modern when it comes to fresh and current trends in the field of construction and interior design. Homeowners prefer to style their homes with a sleek, minimal finish to fit this fashion statement, to which luxurious flooring is often essential.
While purchasing flooring, proprietors may come across LVT and SPC flooring options. The questions of what is LVT flooring and what is SPC, are common among consumers as these flooring types are only recently gaining popularity. However, if a construction worker takes care of the flooring of a building, they will be able to explain what these types of flooring are and what they do for the interiors of a space. Buyers can ask companies like Stories Flooring in Leeds for assistance in understanding these options.
Although offering the most refined finish and a premium look, natural hardwood floorboards or stone flooring can have drawbacks. For one, despite care and maintenance, hardwood floors remain prone to scratches, gouges, and other nicks and scuffs related to daily wear and tear.
If these abrasions in the wooden floors are not re-finished and taken care of in time, they will likely absorb moisture and cause cupping or swelling. Stone flooring also comes with numerous setbacks, such as being prone to water damage, difficult to install, and highly expensive. Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) are common alternatives for durable and low-maintenance flooring options.
Homeowners looking for a natural finish without investing in high costs, time, and workforce for installation often opt for LVT or SPC floors. These types of flooring are designed to extend the same natural look as wood or stone but with the functionality of vinyl flooring.
When flooring any area, it is likely for property managers to take factors such as low maintenance, high water resistance, and minimum underfoot noise into account. Floors that are water resistant have a longer life span and are not likely to cup, warp or swell due to accidental spills, humidity from weather, and excess moisture. Businesses and homeowners can choose LVT and SPC flooring materials, which are known for their excellent water resilience.
Waterproof floors are not only highly durable but also easier to clean. There are many floor cleaning techniques, but maintenance should always be easy. A simple broom and a mop could provide the best and quickest floor cleaning for any home. Flooring companies based in Yorkshire offer flooring options that are easy to maintain and do not require extravagant cleaning routines despite their luxurious look and feel. Companies like Stories Flooring offer LVT and SPC floorings that meet these specifications.
In today's world, time is of the essence – the quicker a job is done, the quicker one can get onto the next. Easy-to-install flooring that offers an excellent lifespan is what most property owners are seeking, as opposed to the old tiles, cement, and mortar style of flooring. Stories Flooring and other similar new-age flooring companies provide Luxury Vinyl Tile and Stone Plastic Composite floorings to homeowners, business owners, contractors, and construction workers across the United Kingdom. These floors are usually easy to install, and some even offer a retrofit. These can typically be glued down or come with a click-fit approach. Although sometimes the debate of SPC vs. LVT flooring does hit every buyer, the gap between the two is relatively trivial.
Some Building owners look for flooring with that extra bit of extravagance to add a premium essence to homes and offices. Flooring providers offer another high-quality option that buyers gradually lean toward for a natural wooden floor appearance. The Lusso Portofino SPC flooring is a budget-friendly and luxurious alternative to the commonly used luxury vinyl tiles, Amtico floors, or Karndean floors. Many sellers in the industry, such as Stories Flooring, deal in high-quality Lusso Portofino floorings, LVT & SPC floorings, and more. They provide up to three free samples so that customers can determine the perfect match for their interiors.
About Stories Flooring
Based in Leeds, Yorkshire, Stories Flooring has an extensive experience of 25 years in the flooring industry. With quality flooring at its core, the team of professionals at Stories Flooring aims to provide luxury flooring options at the most budgeted price points. They ensure a fast delivery system and have numerous contacts across the UK, sourcing materials directly from manufacturers. As a result, it has UK-wide delivery and offers hassle-free 14-days return for customers.
