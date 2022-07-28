Ethylene Dichloride Market sales growing at a steady 3.7% CAGR, the industry size is projected to total US$ 24.0 Bn by 2028 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North America ethylene dichloride market is estimated to hold nearly 36.0% of the total market share in 2022, finds FMI, presence of several renowned ethylene dichloride (EDC) manufacturers in the U.S. is expected to place the country as an attractive pocket in the forthcoming years

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene dichloride market is projected to reach a value of US$19.2 Bn by the end of 2022, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 3.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is expected to reach US$ 24.0 Bn by 2028. Rising application of ethylene dichloride in the production other chemicals and materials as well as in the manufacturing of industrial and consumer goods is expected to fuel the market growth.



Increasing demand for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins for different usages like the production of plastic and flooring materials is a primary growth driver for the ethylene dichloride market. This is owing to the application of ethylene dichloride in the production of PVC. Furthermore, growing adoption of ethylene dichloride (EDC) as a lead scavenger in petrol will bode well for market demand over the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry all over the world is expected to push manufacturers to concentrate more on the proliferation of their refinery capacities, which will foster market growth for ethylene dichloride.

Additionally, elevated demand for production of chlorinated solvents and pesticides will likely boost market growth. Ethylene dichloride market is further positively influenced by certain demographic and macro-economic factors like development of textile and chemical industries, evolution of the mining sector and others. Ethylene dichloride is also considered to be environmentally friendly as it is non-toxic for aquatic organisms and doesn’t accumulate in the aquatic food chain. With rising environmental consciousness, this is expected to propel market expansion for ethylene dichloride.

“An upsurge in the production of PVC along with the rising demand for petrol will likely augment sales in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

North America ethylene dichloride market will account for 36% of the total market share by the end of 2022

Ethylene dichloride market in Europe will hold 21.2% of the total market share in 2022.

Online shopping in the U.K. will indirectly fuel market growth over the forecast period.

India is expected to account for 20.7% of the ethylene dichloride market share in South Asia.

By application, usage of vinyl chloride monomer to make PVC will propel demand for ethylene chloride.

On the basis of production process, oxy chlorination will gain popularity.

Competitive Landscape

Olin Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Vynova Group, SABIC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, PT Asahimas Chemical, Prochem, Inc., VESTOLIT GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, and others are some of the major organizations in the ethylene dichloride market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

As a highly fragmented global market, ethylene dichloride includes several small and large-scale market players. These organizations are eyeing market possibilities in countries with an abundance of raw materials as well as well-established manufacturing facilities such as countries in East Asia and North America. Market players are focusing on investing in R&D activities as well as on capacity expansion, acquisitions, mergers and product innovation to cater to emerging applications.

More Insights into the Ethylene Dichloride Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene dichloride market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on production process (direct chlorination, oxy chlorination), applications (vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene amines, other solvents), and region.

Regional Analysis

According to the latest reports by FMI, North America accounts for the major share of the global ethylene dichloride market, accounting for almost 36% of the overall market share in 2022. The regional market growth is propelled by the presence of multiple renowned ethylene dichloride manufacturers in the U.S. Several ethylene dichloride manufacturers are employing capacity expansion strategy which is expected to supplement the regional market growth.

The Europe ethylene dichloride market is anticipated to account for 21.2% of the total market share by the end of 2022. This is owing to the rapid development of the pharmaceutical and packaging industries in the U.K. Rising trend of online shopping coupled with the evolving food and beverage sector are likely to fuel the packaging sector in the U.K. This will increase the demand for plastic packaging which in turn will supplement ethylene dichloride market growth in the U.K.

Apart from these developed countries, ethylene dichloride market in India will witness an acceleration in demand. Owing to the swift rise in the demand for crude oil and favourable government initiatives, the regional ethylene dichloride market will register significant growth. Thus, the South Asia ethylene dichloride market is expected to account for nearly 20.7% of the total market share.

Segmentation Analysis

According to the latest study by FMI, by application, the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) segment is predicted to dominate the global ethylene dichloride market. The rising conversion of VCM to polymeric PVC since the former is considered to be hazardous for human health is responsible for the growth witnessed by this segment.

Based on the production process, oxy chlorination is evaluated as the leading segment in the global ethylene dichloride market. This production process is gaining massive traction across the world due to the urgent need to lower harmful emissions from the production of polyethylene dichloride.

Unlike the traditional direct chlorination production process, oxy chlorination uses hydrogen chloride in combination with oxygen. The relatively low cost of hydrogen chloride, as compared to chlorine, is predicted to make oxy chlorination the most preferred production process.

Ethylene Dichloride Market By Category

Application:

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

Ethylene Amines

Other Solvents





Production Process:

Direct Chlorination

Oxy Chlorination

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

MEA

