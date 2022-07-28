Lifesaving emergency equipment at all Access PEI sites
CANADA, July 28 - Prince Edward Island’s eight Access PEI locations are now equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), known to dramatically increase the survival rate from a cardiac arrest.
A portable AED evaluates heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest, and if needed, delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. Staff at Access PEI have been trained to use the devices.
“In an emergency, minutes can be lifesaving. This new equipment will allow us to be more prepared for cardiac emergencies in our communities and support the health and safety of Islanders.”
- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle
Defibrillation, when combined with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) within the first few minutes, can more than double the chance of survival for a person having a cardiac arrest. With each passing minute, the probability of survival declines by seven to 10 per cent. Without immediate treatment, the person will suffer brain damage within three minutes and will rarely survive past twelve minutes.
“The ability to identify publicly accessible AEDs in Prince Edward Island helps ensure the device can be found and used quickly when needed to save the lives of Islanders,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson. “Sudden cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. It can happen without warning and there are often no symptoms.”
Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca