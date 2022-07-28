Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,764 in the last 365 days.

Lifesaving emergency equipment at all Access PEI sites

CANADA, July 28 - Prince Edward Island’s eight Access PEI locations are now equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), known to dramatically increase the survival rate from a cardiac arrest. 

A portable AED evaluates heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest, and if needed, delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. Staff at Access PEI have been trained to use the devices. 

“In an emergency, minutes can be lifesaving. This new equipment will allow us to be more prepared for cardiac emergencies in our communities and support the health and safety of Islanders.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Defibrillation, when combined with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) within the first few minutes, can more than double the chance of survival for a person having a cardiac arrest. With each passing minute, the probability of survival declines by seven to 10 per cent. Without immediate treatment, the person will suffer brain damage within three minutes and will rarely survive past twelve minutes.

Islanders, businesses and community facilities are encouraged to register their AEDs with the province’s online database. Joining the AED registry is voluntary and free and can be done in less than five minutes by visiting: PEI AED Registry Program

“The ability to identify publicly accessible AEDs in Prince Edward Island helps ensure the device can be found and used quickly when needed to save the lives of Islanders,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson. “Sudden cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. It can happen without warning and there are often no symptoms.”

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Lifesaving emergency equipment at all Access PEI sites

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.