Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook: Big Test in Years to Come

Allied Market Research added new research on Nuclear Medicine Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Nuclear Medicine market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is poised to grow at a significant pace, owing to growing demand for non-invasive techniques, availability of effective cancer treatment, and ability to observe the functioning of the organ from outside the body. Furthermore, increasing incidence of cancer & cardiovascular aliments, growing demand for alpha radio immunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment, mounting call for nuclear imaging techniques, and advancements in radiotracers are expected to open new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Factors that are expected to drive the use of radiopharmaceuticals include changing lifestyle, elevated levels of stress, and ability to identify various diseases sooner than other diagnostic tests.

However, factors such as supply volatility & logistical challenges, stringent regulatory vigil, and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are anticipated to impede the market growth. The oncology segment contributed more than half of the market share in the overall radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015 and is expected to continue the same trend owing to perpetual rise in the number of cancer cases. The SPECT modality segment dominated the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2015, whereas the PET modality segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2022. PET segment is driven by better quality of image and higher precision in diagnosis. Other reasons attributed to its sustained dominance are growing R&D activities especially in developing economies and widening scope of radiopharmaceutical applications such as thyroid, oncology, and bone pain palliation.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Nuclear Medicine Market by Key Players: Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group

Nuclear Medicine Market By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

Nuclear Medicine Market By Modality: SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy

Nuclear Medicine Market By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid

Nuclear Medicine Market By Procedures: Central Nervous System, Endocrine, Skeletal, Gastrointestinal, Genito-urinary, Pulmonary

Nuclear Medicine Market By End User: Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Research institutes

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

